Two dead, 10 injured after small plane crashes at Australia airport
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SYDNEY – A Japanese national was among two people killed on April 29 when a small plane crashed during a training flight at an airport near Adelaide in South Australia, consular officials said on May 1.
The plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport some 17km north of Adelaide shortly after take-off, killing two men onboard aged 24 and 29 and injuring 10 others, according to the police.
The Japanese Consulate-General in Melbourne confirmed that one of the fatalities was a Japanese national, but declined to provide information on the person’s identity.
The two men killed were an instructor and a student pilot on a training flight, the transport authorities said on April 30.
The crash caused a large fire, leaving several hospitalised with significant burns or smoke inhalation, including one in a life-threatening condition. The police and the transport authorities have commenced an investigation. KYODO NEWS