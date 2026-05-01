Two dead, 10 injured after small plane crashes at Australia airport

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The plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport some 17km north of Adelaide shortly after take-off.

SYDNEY – A Japanese national was among two people killed on April 29 when a small plane crashed during a training flight at an airport near Adelaide in South Australia , consular officials said on May 1 .

The plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport some 17km north of Adelaide shortly after take-off, killing two men onboard aged 24 and 29 and injuring 10 others, according to the police.

The Japanese Consulate-General in Melbourne confirmed that one of the fatalities was a Japanese national, but declined to provide information on the person’s identity.

The two men killed were an instructor and a student pilot on a training flight, the transport authorities said on April 30 .

The crash caused a large fire, leaving several hospitalised with significant burns or smoke inhalation, including one in a life-threatening condition. The police and the transport authorities have commenced an investigation. KYODO NEWS