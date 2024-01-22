Two Australian resource-rich regions facing destructive storms

SYDNEY - Two Australian resource-rich regions are bracing themselves for potentially damaging storms that could lead to flooding, the latest threats after months of extreme weather events.

A tropical low developing in the Coral Sea off Queensland state is likely to become a cyclone by Jan 23, the nation’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

The system is expected to cross the coast around the middle of the week, with a severe impact likely. If the storm crosses the coast, the bureau expects it to weaken and move further south over land, which may trigger heavy rainfall near coal-mining regions.

Meanwhile, a separate tropical low that has hit the Northern Territory has now entered Western Australia state and is forecast to impact the Pilbara region in the coming days.

The system is expected to bring intense rainfall as its slowly moves near or just off the iron ore mining hub’s coast from Jan 24, with a risk it could later strengthen into a tropical cyclone.

Multiple areas in the Northern Territory remain on flood watch.

These latest threats come just over a month after Cyclone Jasper triggered destructive flooding and winds in the country’s north.

The current tropical low in Queensland is expected to cross the coast around the same region that was impacted by Cyclone Jasper.