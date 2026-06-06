Train derails in New Zealand’s capital, six injured: Police

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Emergency services were called to Khandallah Station in Wellington’s suburbs at around 7.20 pm, after the train came off the tracks.

WELLINGTON - Six people were injured when a train derailed in New Zealand’s capital Wellington on June 6, police said.

Emergency services were called to Khandallah Station in Wellington’s suburbs at around 7.20 pm, after the train came off the tracks.

All the passengers have disembarked the train, and injuries range from light to serious, Wellington Free Ambulance said.

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert said she “heard a huge short boom”.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw the mangled train buckled over as workers surveyed the extent of the damage.

Several ambulances and police cars were at the scene, which had been cordoned off. AFP