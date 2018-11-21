Trailer truck carrying frozen chicken products dangles off bridge after accident in Australia

A trailer truck was left dangling precariously over the side of a bridge in the south-eastern Australian state of Victoria after it struck a barrier and rolled over on Tuesday (Nov 20).

Dramatic photos of the aftermath, which were shared widely online, show the contents of the truck spilled across the road below the bridge.

The truck, which was carrying frozen chicken products, struck a side barrier on the Green Gully Road overpass in Keilor at about 5.30pm, Victorian police said.

According to a Facebook post by Victoria's official traffic channel VicTraffic, the accident resulted in damage to high voltage power lines and bridge safety barriers, while diesel had spilled on the road.

Melbourne daily The Age reported that the male driver was taken to Footscray Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

VicTraffic said on Facebook that two heavy haulage cranes were used to remove the truck and its trailer.

Bobcat equipment and trucks were also brought in to remove debris from the road.

In addition, the authorities carried out safety checks to assess potential damage to the bridge.

The complex recovery operation went on for several hours, resulting in traffic delays during the evening peak hour.

City-bound traffic on the Calder Freeway had to be directed due to lane closures.

More works, including the installation of temporary safety barriers, were carried out overnight and all lanes were finally opened at about 9.10am on Wednesday, VicTraffic said.