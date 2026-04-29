Tourists told to cut air conditioning, save fuel on Cook Islands

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Visitors were also told to opt for walking, cycling or carpooling for short trips and unplug appliances at the wall.

AVARUA – Tourists to the Cook Islands, a South Pacific chain of islands and atolls famed for its clear lagoons and white-sand beaches, are being asked to curb air conditioning and conserve energy as the nation tries to stretch fuel supplies and protect essential services.

Visitors and households should set air-conditioners to 25 deg C, switch them off when they leave the room, unplug appliances at the wall and opt for walking, cycling or carpooling for short trips, according to a government statement on April 27 .

Like many Pacific island nations, the Cooks rely heavily on imported diesel to generate electricity, leaving them especially exposed in a fuel crunch that has disrupted shipments.

The Cooks – a self-governing state, which is part of the realm of New Zealand – said that while its next fuel shipments are due in the coming weeks, it is taking steps now to manage limited supplies, contain costs and protect critical infrastructure.

“What we are asking from every household, every business and every visitor is simple, please use a little less,” Prime Minister Mark Brown said.

“Every kilowatt of electricity and every litre of fuel we save now means stronger reserves for our schools, hospitals, water supply and essential services.”

Tourism accounts for almost 70 per cent of the Cooks’ gross domestic product, with about 150,000 visitors each year far outnumbering the resident population of roughly 15,000.

Temperatures can reach 28 deg C in April and May, making cooling a significant draw on electricity.

Businesses and tourism operators are being asked to review lighting and refrigeration as well as air-conditioning settings, and to stagger high-energy operations away from peak times when possible.

Still, Cook Islands Tourism Chief Executive Karla Eggleton said the destination remains open and prepared.

“We know visitors and operators want to do their bit while they are here and during this period, and we are working closely with the sector on practical conservation measures that keep our destination running smoothly,” she said.

The Cook Islands is engaging closely with regional partners, including New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands Forum, to coordinate responses, and ensure the country’s small island context is recognised in regional discussions on fuel security, according to the statement. BLOOMBERG