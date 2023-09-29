Timor-Leste president says China military cooperation ‘never discussed’

SYDNEY - Timor-Leste has not discussed military cooperation with China in its upgrade of diplomatic ties, President Jose Ramos-Horta said, adding Australia and Indonesia can "sleep at peace" because the island nation won't be a security concern to its neighbours.

China's increasing assertiveness in efforts to form security ties with developing countries in close proximity to Australia have raised alarm bells in Canberra, and a recent shakeup of Australia's defence has refocused on protecting its northern approaches.

A Comprehensive Strategic Framework signed by Timor-Leste during a meeting between Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao and China's President Xi Jinping in China last week covered development cooperation in agriculture and infrastructure, the Nobel laureate said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

The agreement also provided scope for funding from China including government and commercial loans to Timor-Leste, he said.

"Right now we don't have a single loan from China," he said. "In the future, we might request a loan from China... We will not accept any unmanageable, unsustainable loan with too high interest payment."

Some Australian politicians expressed concern after China's state media reported on Saturday that Beijing's agreement with Timor-Leste, around 700km north-west of Australia, also covered military exchanges.

China struck a security pact with Solomon Islands, 2,000km to Australia's north-east last year, heightening Canberra's wariness about Beijing's naval ambitions.

"It was never discussed in terms of military cooperation, never discussed, and the Chinese side also never raised this issue," Mr Ramos-Horta said.

Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor, aims to join the South-east Asian regional bloc Asean by 2025 as it seeks to reduce high poverty rates.

"We would never bring in a foreign element into Timor-Leste that would be viewed by the rest of Asean as endangering Asean policy of neutrality or peace and security," he said.

"Indonesia and Australia, we can include Singapore and Malaysia they are the countries that are closest to us, can always sleep at peace - Timor-Leste is not going to be a nuisance, a concern in terms of security."

Timor-Leste has extensive security cooperation with Australia, which is also its top aid donor, with Canberra providing military and police advisers and patrol boats, he said. "This is so far only with Australia," he said.

China's support was primarily in infrastructure including government buildings, finance, agriculture and health, he said.