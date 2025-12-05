TikTok to comply with ‘upsetting’ Australian under-16 ban

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

- TikTok said on Dec 5 it will comply with Australia’s imminent ban on under-16s joining social media on the day it comes into force, but told users the changes “may be upsetting”.

Australia’s world-first legislation comes into effect on Dec 10, curbing the world’s most popular social media platforms and websites, including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Companies face fines of A$49.5 million (S$42 million) if they fail to take “reasonable steps” to comply.

TikTok will block under-16s in Australia on the day the law comes into effect, it said, meaning they will no longer be able to hold or create an account.

“Teens with an existing account will be notified that they will no longer be able to use their existing account, which will become inactive,” it said.

“If they previously published content, it will no longer be available for others to view on TikTok.”

The social media giant said youngsters who have been blocked can submit an appeal to prove their age, including by facial images, credit card authorisation or official ID.

“We understand that these changes may be upsetting, but they are necessary to ensure that TikTok complies with Australian law,” the company said in a statement.

Teens who fall under the law will have a choice of confirming their age, downloading their information, deleting their account, or asking for a reminder to recover their TikTok accounts when they turn 16.

TikTok urged parents to “have conversations” with their teens to ensure they are truthful about their age.

A week ahead of the ban, Communications Minister Anika Wells said some Australian teens had killed themselves as social media algorithms “latched on” – targeting them with content that drained their self-esteem.

“This specific law will not fix every harm occurring on the internet, but it will make it easier for kids to chase a better version of themselves,” she told reporters.

An internet rights group last week launched a legal challenge to halt the ban.

The Digital Freedom Project said it had challenged the laws in Australia’s High Court, calling them an “unfair” assault on freedom of speech.

Australia’s restrictions have generated interest around the world as regulators wrestle with the potential dangers of social media.