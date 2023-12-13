Tighter visa rules in Australia to boost quality of international students; S’poreans unlikely to be affected

SYDNEY – Australia has tightened rules for international students to reduce numbers and improve quality, amid concerns that students – particularly from South Asia – have primarily been coming to work rather than study.

The measures, introduced on Dec 11, are unlikely to affect Singapore students, who mainly attend high-ranking universities that have strict application procedures and are not viewed as being at risk of attracting non-genuine students.

The government’s moves to rein in the lucrative international education sector follow concerns it has grown out of control since the end of Covid-19 border closures.

There are currently more than 860,000 people in Australia on student visas or post-study work visas, amounting to more than 3 per cent of the nation’s population of 26.9 million.

Of the 746,080 foreign citizens who studied in Australia in 2023, 159,485 came from China, 122,391 from India and 60,258 from Nepal. There were 6,515 students from Singapore.

But the surge in arrivals – international student numbers were up 31 per cent in 2023 – has prompted concerns that large numbers of students are primarily coming to work.

The concerns have reportedly centred on those from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan attending vocational colleges that offer courses in fields such as business and management.

To address workforce shortages during the pandemic, the government removed caps on the number of hours that foreign students can work – a move that led to the use of student visas as a pathway to work.

In July, a limit of 48 hours of work a fortnight was imposed on foreign students, effectively stemming the influx of non-genuine students.

In a report on Dec 11, the government said the recent growth in international education was “partly driven by non-genuine students and unscrupulous education providers”. Some vocational colleges have been accused of offering cheap courses with few resources and poor education standards, to enable applicants to qualify for student visas and acquire work rights.

The report outlined measures to overhaul the sector, including tougher English-language requirement tests and reduced work rights.

The measures, which aim to ensure students are “genuine” and not merely coming to work, have been largely welcomed as a way to improve standards and limit the growth of the sector. The government is under pressure to reduce the current record high influx of migrants, which includes the large number of students.

Mr Navneet Mittal, vice-president of Asian International Students of Australia, an organisation that supports international students from Asia, told The Straits Times that he supported the new rules, which would help lift the quality of education at vocational institutions.

Universities, which already have much higher admission standards, are unlikely to be unaffected but may see a small drop in enrolments due to the higher language requirements, he said.

“The quality of the students in Australia has gone down,” he said. “Post-Covid, a lot of people entered Australia with very basic English skills and went to a vocational college to get a foot in Australia, and then they live here to work. The study is secondary.”