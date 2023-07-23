Three people shot while sitting in their cars in suburban Sydney

SYDNEY - Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) announced that three people sitting in two parked cars were injured in a public place shooting in Greenacre, a suburb in South-western Sydney, early on Sunday morning.

A man, aged 25, was found injured in one parked vehicle. Another man, aged 22, and a woman, aged 19, were injured in a separate parked vehicle.

The Sydney Morning Herald, citing Australian police, reported that the victims were sitting in their parked cars in Mayvic Street when they were attacked at about 2.15am.

All three people were taken to hospital and both men are in critical condition, according to the police. The woman is reportedly in stable condition.

About five minutes after the shooting, a vehicle was reportedly set alight in a nearby area, Regents Park, and inquiries are underway to determine if the incidents are linked, the police added.

Detective Superintendent Simon Glasser told local media that the investigation is in its infancy and that the police believe it is a “targeted attack”.

The Sydney Morning Herald said that Australian police are also looking at whether the shooting is part of gang-related crime in the city. XINHUA