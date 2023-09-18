Three hurt in Australian university campus stabbing

Police forensics officers working at a crime scene after a stabbing at the Australian National University in Canberra on Sept 18. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago

SYDNEY - Three people have been wounded after a stabbing at an Australian university campus on Monday afternoon, police said.

Two 20-year-old women are in hospital – one in critical condition and one stable – after the attack, which happened around 2.45pm (12.45pm Singapore time) at the Australian National University in Canberra.

Both women are students at the university.

Australian Capital Territory police said a 34-year-old man was also attacked and suffered minor injuries, but did not need to go to hospital.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested but has not yet been charged.

The police said he was not believed to be a student at the university, and “no specific motive for the incident has been identified”. AFP

More On This Topic
International student charged in Canada gender studies stabbings
Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing of 3 people in Nottingham

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top