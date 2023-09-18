Three hurt in Australian university campus stabbing

SYDNEY - Three people have been wounded after a stabbing at an Australian university campus on Monday afternoon, police said.

Two 20-year-old women are in hospital – one in critical condition and one stable – after the attack, which happened around 2.45pm (12.45pm Singapore time) at the Australian National University in Canberra.

Both women are students at the university.

Australian Capital Territory police said a 34-year-old man was also attacked and suffered minor injuries, but did not need to go to hospital.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested but has not yet been charged.

The police said he was not believed to be a student at the university, and “no specific motive for the incident has been identified”. AFP