Three dead in light plane crash off South Australia coast: Police

SYDNEY - A light plane crashed into the ocean off South Australia on Feb 6 killing the three men on board, police said.

The plane went down in Long Bay near the port town of Goolwa South, about 63km south of the state capital Adelaide, on the afternoon of Feb 6, police said on Feb 7.

Those on board including the pilot "were subsequently located deceased”, police said in a statement, adding that the wreckage of the plane had been returned to shore.

Local media outlet 7News late on Feb 6 posted on X what it said was eyewitness footage of the plane plummeting nose first towards the ocean.

Police said Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators were at the crash site on Feb 7. REUTERS