Thousands ordered to evacuate in Sydney as residents face third flood since March

SYDNEY - Evacuation orders covering more than 30,000 people have been imposed in flood-ravaged areas of Sydney as residents in some parts of the city faced their third major flooding disaster this year.

As the Australian military was deployed to assist with evacuations, emergency services on Monday (July 4) warned residents in affected areas across Sydney to stay off the roads and to be ready to evacuate if ordered.

The floods followed days of relentless rain that caused rivers and dams to overflow and left houses and businesses underwater.

For some residents in Sydney, the disaster marked the repeat of similar flooding events experienced as recently as March and April.

In the south-west suburb of Camden, a resident, Ms Hayley Linea, said her family had already endured three floods since moving there earlier this year.

"We've only lived here for six months and out of the three big floods we've had, this is the worst," she told the Illawarra Mercury newspaper.

"I think it's going to be a bit of a journey but all things considered, we're safe… We just didn't know (the flood water) was going to come up that far, that quick."

Some parts of Sydney are facing serious flooding for the fourth time in 18 months, though this week's disaster was set to be the city's worst. Major flooding across the east coast of Australia in March killed at least 20 people.

Following the recent rain in and around Sydney, Warragamba Dam, the city's main water reservoir, began spilling on Sunday morning.

The dam in the outer south-west has been sending huge volumes of water into nearby rivers, which have already overflowed or are approaching flood levels.

The flooding across Sydney has left bridges submerged and disrupted roads and public transport services.

The federal government deployed 100 Australian Defence Force personnel and two helicopters to assist with searches and evacuations.