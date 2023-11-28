Thousands of South Australians without power amid severe storms

ADELAIDE - Thousands of South Australians have been left without power amid severe thunderstorms.

As of 7.30am local time on Nov 28, more than 7,000 premises in the state capital Adelaide and its surrounding suburbs were without power – down from 14,000 earlier – after the city was hit by a powerful lightning storm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, most areas of the city received between 10mm and 20mm of rain in the early hours of Tuesday morning, while the south-eastern suburb, Brownhill Creek, received 45.8mm in one hour to 7am. In comparison, in all of October 2023, Adelaide received 11.6mm of rain.

The severe weather has damaged homes, prompted warnings for South Australians to stay off the roads and prevented any flights from taking off from Adelaide airport on Nov 28 morning.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in place for Adelaide for Nov 28, with the bureau cautioning that intense rainfall that could cause flash flooding.

“I think they’ll continue on and off during the morning, perhaps easing late morning or in the afternoon, and then clearing late afternoon or evening,” senior forecaster Simon Timke told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The State Emergency Service has advised residents in affected areas to avoid driving, riding or walking through floodwater, stay indoors away from windows while storms are nearby and keep clear of areas prone to flooding.

South Australia Police senior constable Kate Dawson told the ABC that there have been widespread reports of traffic light outages and flooded roads, asking everyone to exercise caution on the roads. XINHUA