Thousands left without power after wild weather in New Zealand

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The wild weather forced the cancellation on June 26 of 200 flights in and out of Wellington.

Thousands of people in New Zealand were without power on June 27, a day after a low-pressure system swept across the country, triggering flooding and landslides.

More than 3,000 outages were recorded on June 27 after the storms lashed central regions of the country of 5.3 million people, including the capital Wellington, said the utility, Powerco.

“After a very wet and windy 24 hours, the weather is on its way out,” national weather forecaster MetService posted on X.

Emergency authorities warned of debris on roads, areas of surface flooding and a continued risk of landslides in Wellington.

The wild weather forced the cancellation on Jun e 2 6 of 200 flights in and out of Wellington.

In January, heavy rain triggered a landslide that killed six people at a busy camp ground on the country’s North Island. REUTERS