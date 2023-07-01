Letter From Sydney

‘They took you to another world’: Reviving the Greek cafes of Australia

Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
The Niagara Cafe in the small town of Gundagai, about 380km from Sydney, is one of Australia’s last remaining "Greek cafes”. PHOTO: NIAGARA CAFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
SYDNEY – The main road in the small town of Gundagai, about 380km from Sydney, features an ordinary assortment of nondescript stores – banks, pubs, a butcher and supermarket – that can be found in any such town in Australia. But there is one unmissable exception.

Visitors, including those who stop by for a break on the long drive between Sydney and Melbourne, will notice a large neon sign – one of the oldest neon signs in Australia – that shoots out of the roof of one of the stores, emblazoned with the name of the premises: “Niagara Cafe”.

