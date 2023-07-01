‘They took you to another world’: Reviving the Greek cafes of Australia

SYDNEY – The main road in the small town of Gundagai, about 380km from Sydney, features an ordinary assortment of nondescript stores – banks, pubs, a butcher and supermarket – that can be found in any such town in Australia. But there is one unmissable exception.

Visitors, including those who stop by for a break on the long drive between Sydney and Melbourne, will notice a large neon sign – one of the oldest neon signs in Australia – that shoots out of the roof of one of the stores, emblazoned with the name of the premises: “Niagara Cafe”.