The highs and lows of Jacinda Ardern’s time as New Zealand PM

WELLINGTON - New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation just months before she was expected to run for a third term in office, saying she no longer has the energy or inspiration to continue as the country’s prime minister.

Since becoming the world’s youngest female head of government in October 2017, at age 37, Ms Ardern has become one of the most-admired politicians on the planet. But after being lauded for guiding New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis, support for her Labour Party waned and her approval rating slipped. The effort required to win a third term was not something she was prepared to undertake.

Here are some of Ms Ardern’s biggest achievements and some of the low points of her years in office.

The highs...

1. Response to Christchurch terrorist attack

On March 15, 2019, a lone gunman attacked Muslim worshippers at two mosques in the South Island city of Christchurch, killing 51 people, while live-streaming the attack to social media. Within days of the attack, Ms Ardern had moved to ban military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles and established a nationwide buyback of the weapons. Her swift actions were routinely compared to the United States, where a string of gun massacres have failed to spur political action.

Ms Ardern also joined forces with French President Emmanuel Macron, to urge big tech companies to curb the promotion of violent extremism online – a pledge that become known as the Christchurch Call. Ms Ardern won international praise for the empathy she showed in the aftermath of the attacks.

2. Keeping New Zealand safe as Covid-19 erupted

At the onset of the pandemic, Ms Ardern moved swiftly to effectively close New Zealand’s borders and impose one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, essentially shutting down the economy even as the country had notched barely 200 cases.

It was a decision that paid dividends – the country recorded few virus deaths in the first two years of the pandemic and New Zealand was, for a time, one of the few places in the world with no community transmission of the virus. It also paid political dividends for Ms Ardern, helping her to win a majority in the 2020 general election – the first outright majority in parliament since the introduction of proportional representation in 1996.

3. Gaining status on the world stage

Ms Ardern won fame outside New Zealand in 2017 as the world’s then-youngest female head of government and as the first world leader to bring her baby to the UN General Assembly. She was feted abroad as a compassionate leader and star of the political left. As a small country at the bottom of the world, she brought New Zealand the recognition it craved. Still, her fame overseas did not always win her praise at home.

“I’d say she’s New Zealand’s most popular prime minister ever overseas,” said political analyst Bryce Edwards in 2019.