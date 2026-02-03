Teen swims four hours to save family lost at sea off Australia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SYDNEY – Rescuers praised a teenage boy’s “superhuman” survival instincts after he swam four hours through choppy waters off Australia to find help for his family.

The 13-year-old boy swam 4km back to shore to raise the alarm after his mother and two younger siblings were swept out to sea while kayaking and paddleboarding near the Western Australian tourist town of Quindalup.

Marine rescue volunteer Paul Bresland said the teenager’s four-hour swim saved his family, who were eventually found clinging to a paddleboard in the open ocean.

“He swam, he reckons, the first two hours with a life jacket on,” Mr Bresland told national broadcaster ABC.

“And the brave fella thought he’s not going to make it with a life jacket on, so he ditched it, and he swam the next two hours without a life jacket.

“I thought, mate, that is incredible,” said Mr Bresland, describing the boy’s efforts as “superhuman”.

Police inspector James Bradley said the boy’s actions “cannot be praised highly enough”.

“His determination and courage ultimately saved the lives of his mother and siblings,” he told the ABC. AFP