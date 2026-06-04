Tasmanian devil thwarts Australian search team

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Tasmanian devils – agile, mostly nocturnal animals that can roam for 16km in a single night.

SYDNEY - A Tasmanian devil named Mary successfully eluded searchers equipped with a thermal-imaging drone for a third day on June 4 after escaping from an Australian wildlife park.

Keepers discovered the furry, carnivorous marsupial was missing from her enclosure at Paradise Country wildlife park on Queensland’s Gold Coast on the morning of June 2.

A dozen wildlife experts backed by a sniffer dog and a thermal-imaging drone operator searched through two nights for the critter, park officials said in a statement.

“Our priority remains on relocating Mary to ensure her welfare, and we will continue to search today and into this evening,” it said.

CCTV images released to the public showed Mary running into the distance of the wildlife park’s grounds at night, several hours before her disappearance was noticed.

Tasmanian devils – agile, mostly nocturnal animals that can roam for 16km in a single night – have been extinct on the Australian mainland for more than 3,000 years.

The marsupials can live up to six years in the wild, with males weighing as much as 14kg and standing 30cm tall at the shoulder, according to Tasmania’s environment department.

Mary is relatively young at two years old, however, and “extremely shy”, said the wildlife park’s curator, Lauren Mousley.

“Generally around this age they can be a little bit more adventurous, but finding that she is the one that headed out is very, very abnormal given her demeanour,” she said in a video update after the breakout.

Though widespread on the island state of Tasmania, the marsupials are listed as endangered and face a significant threat from a rare, transmissible cancer known as Devil Facial Tumour Disease. AFP