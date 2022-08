Sydney's second casino finally opened last week in a new A$2.2 billion (S$2.15 billion) waterside tower in the city centre, but there was a noticeable lack of fanfare.

The casino, part of gaming giant Crown Resorts' luxury hotel and apartment tower in Barangaroo, is for VIPs only and targets high-rollers, particularly from China. It opened on Aug 8 - the eighth day of the eighth month - because the number eight is considered lucky in Chinese culture.