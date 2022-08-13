Sydney's second casino opens quietly after string of Australian gaming scandals

The casino, part of gaming giant Crown Resorts' new luxury hotel and apartment tower, is for VIPs only and is targeting high rollers. PHOTO: CROWN SYDNEY/FACEBOOK
For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
6 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY - The second casino in Sydney finally opened this week in a new $AUS2.2 billion (S$2.15 billion) waterside tower in the city centre, but there was a noticeable absence of fanfare.

The casino, part of gaming giant Crown Resorts' new luxury hotel and apartment tower in the city's Barangaroo district, is for VIPs only and is targeting high rollers, particularly from China. It opened on Monday August 8 - the eighth day of the eighth month - because the number eight is considered lucky in Chinese culture.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top