Sydney's second casino opens quietly after string of Australian gaming scandals

SYDNEY - The second casino in Sydney finally opened this week in a new $AUS2.2 billion (S$2.15 billion) waterside tower in the city centre, but there was a noticeable absence of fanfare.

The casino, part of gaming giant Crown Resorts' new luxury hotel and apartment tower in the city's Barangaroo district, is for VIPs only and is targeting high rollers, particularly from China. It opened on Monday August 8 - the eighth day of the eighth month - because the number eight is considered lucky in Chinese culture.