Sydney's famous fish market unveils plans for US$180 million upgrade

SYDNEY (XINHUA) - Sydney Fish Market, the largest fish market in the southern hemisphere, will undergo a US$180 million (S$247 million) expansion with the authorities unveiling plans for the upgrade on Monday (Nov 5).

Designed by renowned Danish architects, 3XN, an entirely new facility adorning the old one will feature a "fish-scale" roof design which Sydney Fish Market general manager Bryan Skepper hopes will become iconic.

"This design will draw global attention to Sydney and quickly become one of the city's most famous structures," Skepper said.

"The new market building will be a true community meeting place that takes the Sydney Fish Market experience to a new level."

Nestled in Blackwater Bay, off Sydney Harbour, the market attracts more visitors annually than the Great Barrier Reef and for 50 years has provided both locals and tourists with fresh seafood, the majority of which is caught in the surrounding waters of New South Wales.

The new structure will aim to be more community oriented, providing improved public space, dining options and transport connectivity to create a better consumer experience.

"It also delivers what our fishers and fishmongers need in 21st century technology with improved facilities that help keep the seafood fresh and make it easy to trade," Skepper said.

In recent years the existing facility, a repurposed newspaper warehouse, has become dated and expensive to maintain, and surveys of Sydneysiders show that there is overwhelming support for the ageing centre to be replaced.

The new fish market is scheduled to open in 2023.