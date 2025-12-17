Sydney mourners remember slain rabbi at Bondi Beach funeral

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Family members of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed during a shooting at Bondi Beach, react as they lean over his casket during a funeral at Chabad of Bondi, in Sydney, Australia, on Dec 17.

SYDNEY - Hundreds of mourners have gathered in a Bondi synagogue for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger on Dec 17 , a few blocks away from the ‍beach ​where he was gunned down at a Hanukkah festival ‍three days ago.

Rabbi Schlanger was killed at the “ Hanukkah by the Sea” event organised by his Chabad of Bondi where ​he ​was an assistant rabbi.

Fifteen people were killed in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by a father and son carrying rifles.

Rabbi Schlanger, 41, recently became a father for the fifth ‍time. He was born in Britain but had lived in Sydney for the past 18 ​years.

His father-in-law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, repeatedly ⁠broke down in tears as he remembered his son-in-law.

“You became everything to me, my hands, my feet, your dedication to me knew no limits, I could rely on you for everything,” he said.

“You were my son, ​my friend, my confidante ... to go a day without you seems impossible.”

Mourners gather at a synagogue for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a victim of a mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach, on Dec 17. PHOTO: REUTERS/POOL

The crowd of mourners spilled outside the synagogue. Dozens ‌who could not get a seat ​gathered at the front of the venue and watched the funeral’s livestream on their phones

Prayers in Hebrew and English were read during the service, including one by his brother-in-law Rabbi Mendel Kastel.

Police and private Jewish security guards ringed the Chabad of Bondi synagogue at Bondi Beach, close to the beach where the shootings took place on Dec 14 .

Mourners, including many men wearing the yarmulkes, were ‍shown in the synagogue, on a livestream of the funeral.

New South Wales state Premier ​Chris Minns, who has backed calls for tougher gun laws, federal opposition leader Sussan Ley and local member ​Allegra Spender were at the funeral.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ‌was not at the service and said earlier on Dec 17 he would attend funerals if he was invited. REUTERS