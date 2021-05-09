Sydney extends anti-Covid-19 measures for a week due to untraceable case

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Restrictions on gatherings are being extended for another week in Sydney and surrounding areas after health officials said they were unable to identify how a man in the community caught Covid-19.

The New South Wales state government has extended safety measures until 12.01am on May 17, NSW Health said in a statement on Sunday (May 9). The restrictions were imposed on May 6 and were due to be eased on May 10, subject to review.

"Despite extensive investigations to date, NSW Health has not identified how the initial case was exposed to Covid-19, which suggests he acquired the infection through brief contact with a currently unidentified person who was infectious in the community," the officials said.

"To safeguard the community and reduce the risk of further transmission, the NSW Government has extended the temporary Covid-safe measures."

The measures include limiting the maximum number of people allowed into homes to 20, while singing and dancing in all indoor venues except those hosting weddings will be banned.

Masks will be compulsory on public transport and indoor venues, such as theatres, hospitals and aged care facilities. A requirement for customers to wear masks in retail stores has been eased, but staff who serve customers must continue to do so, NSW Health said.