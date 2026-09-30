Sydney airport safety lapses spur probe of controller fatigue

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The spate of near misses has put a spotlight on the shortage of air traffic controllers at Australia’s busiest airport.

SYDNEY – Australian air safety investigators are examining traffic controller fatigue and staffing levels after a series of near misses at Sydney Airport.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) released a preliminary report on Sept 30 into four of the six incidents.

They include a Jetstar plane having to brake suddenly while taxiing to avoid a Qatar Airways jet being towed nearby, and a Qantas Airways Ltd Boeing 737 being cleared to cross in front of a QantasLink Dash 8 aircraft in its landing roll.

While the report does not contain any findings, air traffic control involvement in each incident is still being examined, ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said in a statement.

“Staff resourcing within Sydney Tower at the time of many of the occurrences has emerged as a recurring area of inquiry,” Mitchell said.

“These investigations will look to understand the significance of staff resourcing pressures within the tower, specifically, the practice of combining operational roles, the routine reliance on overtime to fill shifts, and training or supervision activities being conducted alongside operational duties.”

The spate of near misses has put a spotlight on the shortage of air traffic controllers at the country’s busiest airport and raised concerns about safety.

Qantas chief executive officer Vanessa Hudson in August called for the chronic shortages to be fixed, saying tens of thousands of passengers are being affected by flight delays.

The ATSB stressed it has yet to determine whether staff resourcing factors directly contributed to any of the incidents. BLOOMBERG