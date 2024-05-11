Spike in murders of women prompts Australian reckoning with male violence

SYDNEY – In the early hours of April 22, Ms Molly Ticehurst, a 28-year-old Australian mother, was allegedly killed at her home in New South Wales (NSW) by her former partner who was out on bail despite being charged with sexually assaulting, stalking and intimidating her.

Ms Ticehurst was the 27th woman murdered in Australia this year, according to media reports, with at least seven more since then. That works out to one woman killed every four days on average in the country so far this year.

Ms Ticehurst’s former partner was granted bail by a court, even though police warned that he posed a threat to her and her family. Sixteen days later, she was found dead, in a case that has galvanised the country and thrown a spotlight on the appalling levels of violence against women.

Australia was still in shock from an earlier brutal massacre when the murder of Ms Ticehurst occurred.

On April 13, a 40-year-old man with mental health problems went on a stabbing attack in a shopping centre in Sydney. The motive behind the attack remains a mystery, but police quickly pointed to an unmistakable clue: all six victims – except a security guard – were women.

Indeed, of the 17 people stabbed by Joel Cauchi – a 40-year-old man with mental health problems who was shot dead by a police officer – 14 were women.

Discussing the attacks, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told ABC News on April 15: “It’s obvious to me, it’s obvious to detectives that… the offender focused on women and avoided the men.”

The growing toll has galvanised the nation and led to a push for action by state and federal governments to combat the troubling levels of violence against women. Thousands have attended mass public vigils, and calls are mounting for a royal commission into the deaths in NSW, the most populous state.

Describing the violence against women as a “national crisis”, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on May 1 promised extra funding for emergency housing for those fleeing violence, and an extra A$925 million (S$827 million) over five years to provide A$5,000 each to support victims who are escaping from violent partnerships.

He said the government was also looking to combat “misogyny online”, including access to violent pornography, and voiced support for state-based school programmes that teach students about respectful relationships.

“This is a national crisis,” he told Triple M radio on May 7. “(It) is having a devastating impact on women and children… How do we deal with not just the impact of violence, how do we stop (it)?”

In Australia, violence by a partner is the biggest cause of preventable death of women aged 25 to 44. In addition, about 27 per cent of women say they have experienced violence, emotional abuse, or economic abuse by a co-habitating partner.

Despite these grim statistics, Australia has relatively low rates of violence against women compared with other countries. An OECD report in 2019 found that about 17 per cent of women in Australia had experienced intimate partner violence at least once in their lifetime and in the previous 12 months, placing it 23rd out of 34 countries. The highest rates were in Turkey, the US and New Zealand, while the lowest were in Chile, Switzerland and Poland.

But the recent spate of murders – in what seems like an epidemic of violence against women – has prompted a national outcry demanding action from the government. Though official data showed the rate of murders by partners in Australia declined steeply during the past 30 years - from 1.1 women per 100,000 people in 1991 to 0.25 in 2022, the rate rose by 28 per cent to 0.32 last year.

Statisticians say it is unclear whether the recent uptick in killings marks a new wave of domestic violence-related murders or is a result of the end of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which are believed to have resulted in a reduction in cases from 2020 to 2022.