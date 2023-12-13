Sperm whale dies after rare foray into shallow Australian waters

SYDNEY - A sperm whale has died in Western Australia days after it was filmed in shallow waters among dozens of delighted beachgoers, authorities have said.

Curious swimmers paddled out to stroke the 30-tonne mammal after it was spotted close to shore south of state capital Perth over the weekend.

But wildlife officers urged crowds to stay away from the 15m whale, saying it was clearly sick and dying.

“It is really unusual for a sperm whale to be anywhere near these metropolitan waters,” incident controller Mark Cugley said on the afternoon of Dec 12 after confirming the whale had died.

“We don’t really know why, it is very unusual. It is obvious that it wasn’t well.”

A traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony was held on the evening of Dec 12 to farewell the whale – a species of deep significance in local Indigenous lore. AFP