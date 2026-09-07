Solomons PM survives attempt to oust government

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Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale is reviewing a security pact struck with China in 2022 as he steers his nation closer to the US and Australia.

SYDNEY - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale adjourned the Pacific nation’s Parliament indefinitely on Sept 7, after staring down a no-confidence vote closely watched by China and US allies.

The political drama unfolded as US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau arrived in the Solomons on Sept 6, pledging the return of the Peace Corps to the island nation where US Pacific forces fought a pivotal battle in World War II.

Wale is reviewing a security pact struck with China in 2022 as he steers his nation closer to the US and Australia and was forced to abruptly leave a Pacific islands leaders summit last week to fight the no-confidence motion.

Diplomats at the Pacific Islands Forum told AFP that the survival of Wale’s government, three months after he embarked on a course to reduce reliance on China, would have security consequences for the region.

Several Pacific leaders avoided the summit after China bristled at Taiwan’s presence.

Elected in May, Wale’s government is negotiating a new treaty with Australia, struck a deal to allow US Coast Guard patrols and is in talks for US investment in a port development previously eyed by China.

The motion against him was withdrawn on Sept 6 by Manasseh Maelanga, its instigator who was sacked as home affairs minister as more lawmakers crossed over to Wale’s coalition.

Parliament adjourned indefinitely on Sept 7, preventing another challenge.

“We hope to come back before Christmas to pass the budget,” Wale told Parliament. “The pace of change is fast.”

The pause will allow time to consider major policy changes including mining reform and the introduction of free education, he said.

“I imagine that the Australian government will be very relieved,” said James Batley, Australia’s former high commissioner to the Solomons.

“The general public reaction to the idea of a motion of no-confidence would have been very hostile so soon after Wale’s election,” he told AFP.

Australia has criticised the presence of Chinese police in the Solomons, agreed by former leader Manasseh Sogavare, and is working with Wale’s government to train more Pacific police. AFP