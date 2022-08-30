Solomon Islands to ban US navy ships from ports

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - The Solomon Islands government has told the United States it will place a moratorium on navy vessels entering its ports, the United States embassy in Canberra said on Tuesday (Aug 30).

The Solomon Islands has had a tense relationship with the United States and its allies since striking a security pact with China in May.

"On August 29, the United States received formal notification from the Government of Solomon Islands regarding a moratorium on all naval visits, pending updates in protocol procedures," the embassy said in a statement.

A spokesman for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare earlier denied the reports of a moratorium, and told Reuters that Mr Sogavare would make a speech on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Sogavare would make a speech to welcome a US navy hospital ship, Mercy, which arrived in Honiara on Monday for a two-week mission, he said.

The embassy said Mercy had arrived before the moratorium.

"The US Navy ship Mercy received diplomatic clearance prior to the moratorium being implemented. We will continue to closely monitor the situation," the embassy said.

Last week, a US Coast Guard vessel was unable to enter Solomon Islands for a routine port call because the government did not respond to a request for it to refuel and provision.

The vessel, the Oliver Henry, was on patrol for illegal fishing in the South Pacific for a regional fisheries agency when it failed to obtain entry to refuel at Honiara, the Solomons' capital, a US Coast Guard press officer told Reuters in an emailed statement on Friday.

A US Coast Guard cutter received no response from Solomon Islands authorities when it requested permission to stop and refuel at the Pacific nation on Aug 23, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby confirmed on Monday.

The US official said it was a "routine" call and the vessel ended up diverting to Papua New Guinea instead. The government was "disappointed in this decision" but expected that future clearances would be provided to US ships, Mr Kirby added.