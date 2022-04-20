Solomon Islands PM says security pact with China won't undermine regional peace

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Solomon Islands' decision to sign a security pact with China will not adversely impact or undermine peace and harmony in the region, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told Parliament on Wednesday (April 20).

Mr Sogavare asked friends, partners and neighbours to respect the country's sovereign interests.

China said on Tuesday it had signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, a move that has heightened concerns of the United States and its allies about growing Chinese influence in a region traditionally under their sway.

This is a developing story.