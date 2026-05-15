Solomon Islands elects opposition leader Matthew Wale as PM

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Solomon Islands' new prime minister Matthew Wale (left) is sworn in by Governor-General David Kapu at Government House on May 15.

SYDNEY - Solomon Islands on May 15 elected as its new prime minister Matthew Wale, who has been a critic of the South Pacific nation’s closeness to China and pledged to bring change.

The Solomons has been seen as one of Beijing’s closest Pacific islands partners in recent years, and any change of leaders in the strategically located archipelago is closely watched by Western diplomats.

Mr Wale – who leads the Solomon Islands Democratic Party – won 26 votes to the government candidate’s 22 in a secret ballot of lawmakers.

Former prime minister Jeremiah Manele was ousted last week in a no-confidence motion in Parliament after a dozen ministers quit the government in March.

“Change is coming. These changes are necessary and may be painful,” Mr Wale, 57, told reporters outside Parliament.

“We are not immune from these geopolitical events,” he said, calling for young Solomon Islanders to “be ambitious”.

As opposition leader since 2019 – when the Solomons switched ties from Taiwan to China – Mr Wale has campaigned for greater government transparency in dealings with foreign mining and logging businesses.

Despite a population of just 700,000, the Solomon Islands occupies a strategic position 1,600km north-east of Australia, a major aid donor that is critical of China’s police presence in Honiara.

Mr Wale, a former accountant, hails from Malaita, the most populous province whose local government boycotted Chinese companies until 2023.

Mr Wale criticised then prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, who struck a secret security deal with China, for saying he was “back home” upon arriving in Beijing on a visit in 2023.

Mr Wale previously called for the security pact to be made public.

On May 15, he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he wanted to first look at the deal before deciding what to do.

Associate Professor Anouk Ride from the Australian National University, said Mr Wale’s election was “a seismic shift” in Solomons politics.

He was likely to be “more moderate” on China ties and focused on the national interest, education, policing and health, she told AFP.

China’s foreign ministry congratulated Mr Wale on May 15, saying it would be open to working with his government.

“China is willing to work with the new Solomon Islands government to expand practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields” and deepen their strategic partnership, foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press briefing.

Ordinary Solomon Islanders are struggling because of a surge in fuel prices brought on by the war in the Middle East and there has been little improvement to health and education in rural villages since a conflict destroyed many services 20 years ago.

“You can see this very visibly in the rural areas and also Honiara town, where people are living without electricity and water supply,” Assoc Prof Ride said.

While the “geopolitical switch” to China brought large, visible developments – including a national stadium and provincial airports – she said “those big-ticket projects haven’t impacted the lives of people”.

Former Australian diplomat to the Solomon Islands, Mr James Batley, said Mr Wale was “pragmatic when it comes to international relations” and likely to continue to balance ties with China and Australia.

Australian National University Pacific affairs expert Graeme Smith said while Mr Wale has been outspoken against China, “it will be a tricky balancing act for him” as several of his new coalition partners are close to Beijing.

University of Queensland professor Clive Moore, who has known Mr Wale for 20 years, told AFP his father was a Canadian anthropologist with an American university who undertook research in the Solomons, and his mother a Malaitan.

Mr Wale was a civil society leader with a Christian group as the nation emerged from a period of ethnic violence in 2003, entering Parliament in 2008, he added.

The election of Mr Wale would “calm things down” after a period of political upheaval where lawmakers were offered large sums of money from foreign business figures to back the previous government, said Prof Moore. AFP