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Six hantavirus cruise passengers land in Australia

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The travellers will be shuttled off to a purpose-built quarantine facility on the outskirts of Perth city.

The travellers will be shuttled off to a purpose-built quarantine facility on the outskirts of Perth city.

PHOTO: AFP

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PERTH – A plane carrying six passengers caught up in a hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship landed on May 15 at a military airbase in western Australia, where they will immediately enter a strict three-week quarantine.

The six travellers – four Australians, a Briton living in Australia and a New Zealander – tested negative before boarding the charter flight and will be screened again “immediately” after landing, Health Minister Mark Butler said.

They will be shuttled off to a purpose-built quarantine facility on the outskirts of Perth city.

“They will be there for at least three weeks,” Mr Butler told national broadcaster ABC.

“They are on their way back and they will be subject to one of the strongest quarantine arrangements you will see anywhere in the world.”

The plane left the Netherlands on May 14, with all on board required to wear personal protective equipment.

The 500-bed facility was purpose-built for returning travellers during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has hardly been used.

The health authorities have repeatedly emphasised that the broader risk to public health from the outbreak of the Andes strain of hantavirus – the only one known to spread among people – is low.

Globally, the death toll remains at three.

The ship set sail from Argentina on April 1, charting a course across the Atlantic Ocean.

No vaccines or specific treatments exist for the virus, but health officials have said the risk to the public is low and have dismissed comparisons to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australia has yet to determine how to handle the passengers after the initial three-week quarantine, given the virus’ potential incubation period of 42 days. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.