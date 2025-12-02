Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore’s YouTrip to enter Australia, first new market since Covid-19 pandemic

PHOTO: COURTESY OF YOUTRIP

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based fintech firm YouTrip said on Dec 2 that it will launch in Australia, its first new market since the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to use it as a springboard for further expansion into other high-travel Asia-Pacific markets.

YouTrip now operates in Singapore and Thailand, offering a multi-currency travel card and processing more than US$15 billion (S$19.4 billion) in annual transactions, the company said in a statement.

Australia’s high outbound travel and demand for better foreign exchange rates made it a strategic market, it added.

About 12.3 million Australians travelled overseas in the past year, spending over A$50 billion (S$42.4 billion) on international leisure travel, according to YouTrip.

“Our expansion into Australia, a market with substantial high-travel potential and familiar payment pain points, is a strong validation of our payment innovation and scalability,” said Ms Caecilia Chu, YouTrip’s CEO and co-founder.

YouTrip said its platform offered real-time mid-market exchange rates with zero foreign exchange fees, giving users savings of up to 4 per cent on overseas spending.

YouTrip has raised more than US$110 million to support technology development and market growth, it said in the statement. REUTERS

