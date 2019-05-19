Singapore's PM Lee Hsien Loong congratulate Australian PM Scott Morrison on election victory

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to congratulate Mr Morrison on his Liberal-National coalition's victory at the national election, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday (May 19).

Mr Lee in his letter offered Mr Morrison his warmest congratulations on his re-election as Prime Minister and “the coalition’s well-fought victory”, saying he looked forward to continue working with the Australian leader to strengthen ties.

Mr Lee noted that Singapore and Australia share a robust and longstanding relationship, with both countries cooperating closely across areas including defence, trade, science and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

"Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has deepened significantly in recent years, and I look forward to continue working with you to strengthen existing links, and to explore new areas of collaboration such as in the digital economy," Mr Lee said. Ties between Singapore and Australia were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2015.

Mr Lee also said that he hoped Mr Morrison would be able to visit Singapore officially this year to attend the annual Singapore-Australia Leaders' Summit and discuss these issues further.

"I wish you the very best of health and success, and look forward to seeing you soon," he added.