Singaporean driver pleads not guilty over Aussie crash which killed friend, critically injured two others

The Singaporean driver who was charged in court after a car crash in Australia last November has pleaded not guilty to her charges.

Nasuha Nasser, 22, has been charged with seven offences, including driving in a dangerous manner causing death and negligent driving causing serious injury, Australian paper The Courier reported on Thursday (Feb 21).

On Nov 24 last year, Nasuha, then 21, was driving a blue Renault in Windermere, more than 100km from Melbourne, when the accident occurred.

Australian police allege that Nasuha failed to stop at a T-intersection and collided with a white Triton. The impact of the collision was on the passenger side of the Renault, The Courier reported.

The car came to a halt after hitting a tree at the intersection.

One of the passengers in the Renault, Ms Gwyneth Lok, 20, died in The Alfred, a hospital in Melbourne, four days later from the injuries she suffered in the accident.

Two of the other three passengers, including Nasuha's twin sister Naimi, were also seriously injured in the accident.

The 48-year-old male driver of the white Triton and his 10-year-old daughter were not injured, Victoria Police said in November.

The group of five travelling in the blue Renault had been on their way back to Melbourne in the rental car after holidaying in Halls Gap, a village in Victoria, The Courier said.

Nasuha, a psychology and media and communications student at the University of Melbourne, faced the Ballarat Magistrates Court on Thursday for a committal mention.

Her defence counsel Ruth Parker said that Nasuha was pleading not guilty and sought a contested committal hearing, The Courier reported.

Three witnesses, including the driver of the white Triton and a collision reconstructionist expert, will be cross-examined by the defence at the hearing.

According to The Courier, the court was told that a fourth witness may not be able to give evidence because she lives in Singapore.

A half-day contested committal hearing will be held at the Ballarat Magistrates Court on July 17.

Nasuha, who has been out on bail, has had her bail extended with the conditions that she reports to the police once a week, lives at a static address, not leave Australia and not drive a motor vehicle, The Courier reported.