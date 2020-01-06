Singapore to deploy two Chinook helicopters to help Aussie bush fire recovery efforts

SYDNEY - Singapore is deploying two helicopters to assist Australia's efforts to respond to a bush fire crisis that has killed 25 people, burned vast swathes of the country and destroyed about 2,000 homes.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed thanks to his Singaporean counterpart, Mr Lee Hsien Loong, for the offer of support, saying two Chinook helicopters would travel to a staging point in the state of Victoria.

"Two Singapore Chinooks are preparing to deploy from Northern Australia to East Sale which is our forward staging point in Victoria for those operations," Mr Morrison told reporters on Monday (Jan 6).

Hundreds of fires are still blazing across Australia. Military aircraft and ships have been assisting with evacuations of residents and with providing supplies and relief.

Singapore operates Chinooks in Australia for training purposes under a training agreement between the two countries.

New Zealand's military is also providing bush fire support to Australia. Several other countries have offered assistance.