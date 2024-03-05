Singapore and Australia to enter new chapter of cooperation in 2025

MELBOURNE - Singapore and Australia will enter a new phase of partnership in 2025, with their leaders pledging to cooperate in fresh and strategic ways, amid geopolitical uncertainties.

These new areas of cooperation include the fields of renewable energy, supply chain resilience, Artificial Intelligence and air connectivity, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on March 5, adding that they fit well with the priorities of both countries.

“There is much more that our two countries can do together. After all, we are natural partners with complementary economies, (as well as) compatible world views and strategic perspectives on the region and on international affairs,” said PM Lee, speaking at the joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese shortly after the Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ meeting concluded in Melbourne.

Giving an update on the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement signed in October 2022, PM Lee said that the effort – that facilitates trade in environmental goods and services and the promotion of investment in the green economy – has made significant progress.

On March 5, the leaders welcomed the signing of a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor Memorandum of Understanding, to encourage maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation, as well as a set of principles that both sides have jointly developed to guide cross-border electricity trade for the region.

PM Lee, who will be in Melbourne until March 6 to attend the Asean-Australia Special Summit, said that ministers and officials from both sides have been tasked to develop an “ambitious” plan for their next chapter of cooperation.

In 2025, the two countries will mark the 10th year since forging a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), as well as the 60th year of establishing diplomatic relations.

“We share a vision for an open, stable and prosperous region. And this meeting has solidified a relationship that is unique in its depth and breath, and a relationship that we are turning to the future.” said Mr Albanese, calling the new phase “CSP 2.0”.

Both leaders agreed that cooperation under the next stage of their partnership should be ambitious, future-oriented and pathfinding, and will comprise initiatives across a wide range of sectors, such as food security, energy security and cyber and critical technologies.

This year’s Asean-Australia Special Summit marks the 50th anniversary since Australia became the bloc’s first dialogue partner.

The meeting of regional leaders in Melbourne comes against the backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions and economic rivalry between the United States and China, as well as during a period where conflict continues in Myanmar, Ukraine and Gaza.

Both prime ministers expressed continued commitment to promote peace and stability in the region, and also the South China Sea, where negotiations over a Code of Conduct to avert confrontations between competing parties, is progressing slowly.