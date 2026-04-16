‘Significant’ fire breaks out at Viva Energy refinery in Australia, authorities say

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A screenshot from a video online purporting to show the fire at Viva Energy Group’s Geelong refinery.

SYDNEY - Firefighters have arrived on the scene to respond to a “significant” fire at Viva Energy Group’s Geelong refinery in southern Australia, according to local fire authorities.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

The blaze was reported at around 11pm local time on April 15, Fire Rescue Victoria said in a statement, adding it was not yet under control but all staff had been accounted for.

The dispatch to the refinery in Corio in the state of Victoria came after multiple calls reporting explosions and flames, it said.

The refinery can process up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day, according to the company’s website.

It is one of two refineries remaining in Australia and employs over 1,100 people, supplying over 50 per cent of Victoria’s and 10 per cent of Australia’s fuel, the website said.

Viva Energy Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Australia has faced fuel security ​concerns since Iran all but closed the Strait of Hormuz after being attacked by the US and Israel.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in March the government would halve the excise on ‌fuel and diesel and remove the heavy road user charge for three months to help households cope with a surge in costs driven by the Iran war. REUTERS