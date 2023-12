SYDNEY – For decades, Australia was known for its world-leading road safety measures including compulsory seat belts and random alcohol breath testing.

The nation’s annual death toll on its roads went from a record high of 3,798 in 1970 – the year in which the state of Victoria became the first jurisdiction in the world to make seat belts mandatory – to 1,094 in 2020. This marked a drop from 30 deaths per 100,000 people to 4.3.