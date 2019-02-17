Shark attack at popular Australian town Byron Bay leaves surfer in serious but stable condition

CANBERRA (DPA, XINHUA) - A beach in the popular tourist town of Byron Bay in eastern Australia has been closed after a man was bitten by a shark.

The incident took place early Sunday (Feb 17) when the 41-year-old man was surfing at Belongil Beach, New South Wales.

He was bitten on the leg by the shark but managed to return to shore on his surfboard, alerting other surfers before state ambulance paramedics treated him at the scene, police said in a statement.

The man was then airlifted to a nearby hospital on the Gold Coast, police said. He is in a serious but stable condition.

Belongil Beach and Main Beach were closed for at least 24 hours and authorities are investigating the incident.

The latest attack came a month after a girl and a senior woman were bitten by a shark in the Whitsundays tourist area up the coast in Queensland state, in a slew of incidents involving the marine predators which also claimed at least one life late last year and left several others severely injured.

State authorities nationwide have since been ramping up measures to prevent the attacks, including placing advanced ocean drum lines to catch, tag, release and relocate the sharks.