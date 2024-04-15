Bishop, several others injured in stabbing at church in Sydney suburb

SYDNEY – A prominent Christian leader and several others were injured in a stabbing at a church in Sydney’s south-west, police authorities said on April 15.

Officers arrested a man, and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police statement said.

Reports culled from the social media platform X said Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and several worshippers at The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley were among those who were hurt and taken to hospital.

The attack occurred just after 7pm (5pm in Singapore) on April 15 as Bishop Emmanuel was holding service that was being livestreamed.

A video posted on X showed a man wearing a black hoodie approaching the clergyman as he was speaking to parishioners and then stabbing him multiple times.

Bishop Emmanuel then falls to the floor and was stabbed at least five more times, as a group of churchgoers rush towards the suspect to subdue him.

“The bishop then got up, with his injuries, put his hand on the assailant and started praying,” Fairfield Deputy Mayor Charnel Saliba, who was not at the church but spoke to witnesses, told Australia’s Sky News.

Police said those injured suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Video taken in the aftermath of the stabbing showed the bishop on the floor as parishioners held bandages against his head.

At least four men were treated for multiple lacerations, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Sixteen police cars were deployed to the church, with videos at the scene showing angry crowds of dozens of people outside the church yelling.

Bishop Emmanuel is a popular but divisive figure among the Orthodox community in Sydney, with many of his sermons are shared online,

He gained a huge following during the Covid-19 pandemic when he criticised restrictions and vaccine mandates.

This latest knife attack came on the heels of a mass stabbing on April 13 at a busy shopping centre in Sydney’s beach suburb of Bondi that left seven people dead, including the attacker.