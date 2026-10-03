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Several injured in Australia as car crashes into crowd north of Sydney

The driver was arrested at the scene in the city about 110km north of the New South Wales state capital Sydney.

SYDNEY - A car drove into a crowd in the Australian city of Newcastle on Oct 3, injuring several people, police said.

The driver was arrested at the scene in the city about 110km north of the New South Wales state capital Sydney.

Authorities could not confirm how many people had been injured, a police spokesperson said, adding that initial indications suggested the incident was not terrorism related.

Multiple people, including children, were critically injured, Newcastle mayor Gavin Morris said in televised remarks.

Thousands had lined the city’s streets to farewell the Newcastle Knights rugby league team due to compete in the country’s National Rugby League grand final in Sydney on Sunday, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported. REUTERS