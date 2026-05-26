Second group of Australian women linked to ISIS to return home

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Four women and nine children returned to Australia earlier in May after more than seven years in a Syrian camp.

SYDNEY – A group of seven Australian women and 12 children linked to the Islamic State militant group have made travel plans to return home, the authorities said on May 26, in what would be the second such Australian group to leave a Syrian refugee camp in May.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the government was not assisting their travel and that those who have committed crimes “can expect to face the full force of the law”.

“These are people who have made the horrific choice to join a dangerous terrorist organisation and to place their children in an unspeakable situation,” he said in a statement.

Mr Burke did not say when the second group would arrive and his office did not respond immediately to a request for more details.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the group left a camp in north-east Syria on May 21 and could land in the coming days.

Four women and nine children returned to Australia earlier in May after more than seven years in a Syrian camp.

Two of those women were charged with slavery offences, while another was charged with terror-related offences, including allegedly joining ISIS.

The planned return has drawn criticism from opponents, who say the centre-left government failed to stop repatriations, while the government said there were “very serious limits” on preventing Australian citizens from re-entering the country.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have prepared for such returns for more than a decade and have plans to monitor those arriving, the government said.

Between 2012 and 2016, some Australian women travelled to Syria to join their husbands who were allegedly members of ISIS.

Following the collapse of the caliphate in 2019, many were detained in camps.

In January, the United States began moving detained ISIS members out of Syria after the collapse of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which had been guarding around a dozen facilities holding fighters and affiliated civilians, including foreigners. REUTERS