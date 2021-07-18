Second China spy ship to watch US-Australia war training, says Aussie media

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - A second Chinese spy vessel is on track to enter waters off Australia's north-east coast, adding to Beijing's surveillance presence in the area as a joint military exercise between Australia and the United States kicked off last week, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

Approaching Australia through the Solomon Sea around Papua New Guinea, the vessel joins a larger Chinese auxiliary general intelligence ship that was earlier spotted heading towards the country through the Torres Strait, and is being monitored by Australia's defence force, it said.

The vessels are expected to monitor the Talisman Sabre exercise, a routine military collaboration training between the US and Australia which takes place every two years.

Although Beijing has used intelligence-gathering measures on previous occasions, this is the first time the country has deployed a second vessel and it marks an unusual development, ABC said, citing defence force officials.

In 2019, a Chinese ship remained just outside territorial waters but within Australia's exclusive economic zone, according to the ABC.

"We have rules, and we want everyone to adhere to those rules when it comes to freedom of navigation," Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Sunday (July 18) on Sky News television, when asked about the Chinese sea presence.

The move comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Canberra and Beijing, which were exacerbated when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus last year - a move he repeated just last week.

Since Mr Morrison's original petition, Beijing has implemented a range of trade reprisals against Australian goods, including coal, wine and barley - measures that have been described by US President Joe Biden's administration as "economic coercion".