Scoot flight headed to S'pore makes U-turn back to Perth for emergency landing over technical fault

The technical fault on the Scoot aircraft was discovered 20 minutes into the flight. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
38 min ago

PERTH - A Scoot flight bound for Singapore was forced to make a U-turn back to Perth on Monday (July 11) night, after a technical fault was detected about 20 minutes into the flight.

The fault was discovered at 7.40pm and a decision was made to return to Perth, said Scoot in a statement on Tuesday (July 12).

Scoot flight TR009 could not proceed in time on Monday, as the required spare parts for repairs were not available in Perth and had to be sent there.

Passengers were offered the option to be accommodated on TR009 on Tuesday at 6pm, based on availability. Another alternative offered by Scoot is a relief flight, TR5001/TR9D, expected to arrive in Perth on Tuesday night at 8pm, with a scheduled departure at 9pm.

Local customers have been advised to return to their residences, and Scoot has provided hotel accommodation for the remaining passengers. Scoot will also assist customers with connecting flights from Singapore in the rebooking of their flights.

More On This Topic
Scoot's Taipei-Singapore flight turned back due to 'slight vibrations' on board; passengers affected by 18-hour delay
Scoot S'pore-Melbourne flight makes a U-turn 48min after take-off due to B-787 technical fault

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top