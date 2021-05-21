Samoa's incoming PM to shelve port project backed by China

SYDNEY • Samoa's expected new prime minister has pledged to shelve a US$100 million (S$133 million) Beijing-backed port project, calling it excessive for the Pacific island already heavily indebted to China.

Ms Fiame Naomi Mataafa, the opposition leader set to become Samoa's first female prime minister after a weeks-long political impasse, said she intended to maintain relations with China.

The proposed wharf in Vaiusu Bay has been a divisive issue in Samoa, playing a part in last month's elections in which long-serving leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi lost his parliamentary majority.

The project also threatens to spark a waterfront contest in the Pacific as the United States and its allies respond to China's growing regional influence.

Ms Fiame, expected to become leader after Samoa's top court on Monday ruled against a challenge to the election result, said there were more pressing needs than building a new port.

"Samoa is a small country. Our seaports and our airports cater for our needs," she said over the phone from capital city Apia.

"It's very difficult to imagine we would need the scale being proposed when there are more pressing projects the government needs to give priority to."

Her stance is a decisive break from Mr Tuilaepa, who was regarded by Beijing as a close ally over his two decades as leader.

"The level of indebtedness of our government to China was a pressing issue for voters," said Ms Fiame. Samoa will maintain good relations with both China and the US, she added.

REUTERS