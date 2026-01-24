Straitstimes.com header logo

New Zealand police find human remains after landslide tragedy

Emergency vehicles and heavy machinery at the scene of a landslide triggered by heavy rains on January 23, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, January 24, 2026. REUTERS/David Rowland

Emergency vehicles and heavy machinery at the scene of a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Mount Maunganui.

PHOTO: REUTERS

New Zealand police have found human remains beneath mud and debris from a landslide that struck a campsite in the popular holiday spot of Mount Maunganui, and are now moving to recover more victims.

“We’re now in a situation where overnight we have have now found human remains,” Police District Commander Tim Anderson said on Jan 24 at a press conference near the site.

“We are now moving into a recovery phase and this is heartbreaking news for us and also obviously for the families involved.”

Six people are unaccounted for, including two teenagers, the youngest of whom is 15 years old. Police will now undertaking a detailed identification process alongside the coroner’s office, and that could take several days, Anderson said. 

Emergency services including specialist search and rescue teams have been scouring the site since it hit tents, campervans, a swimming pool and a toilet block at the campsite early on Jan 22.

The landslip has been the most confronting event after a tropical storm swept across the top of the nation’s North Island earlier this week, causing rivers to rise and creating floodwaters that cut off some remote areas. 

Two people were killed when a landslide damaged a house in Papamoa, near Tauranga, on Jan 22. Police are also continuing to search for a man who was swept away by a swollen river near the town of Warkworth, north of Auckland. BLOOMBERG

