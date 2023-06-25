Russian diplomat ‘squats’ near Parliament House as Canberra-Moscow ties turn toxic

SYDNEY – In 2011, Russia was given approval to build a new embassy on one of the most prized spots in Canberra – a stretch of land near Parliament House.

At the time, the decision by Canberra’s planning authority attracted little attention, especially as it was understandable that Russia wanted to leave its current premises, a modest house on a busy suburban road far from the main diplomatic enclave.

But Russia’s embassy move is now at the heart of a serious – though somewhat farcical – dispute that highlights the extent to which Moscow’s ties with the West and Australia have become toxic.

On June 15, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a media conference in Canberra to announce plans to cancel Russia’s lease over the prime land, citing intelligence which warned that Russia’s presence there would pose a security threat.

Mr Albanese did not provide details of the threat, but said his decision was based on concerns about “the construction proposed for this site, the location of this site, and the capability that it would present in terms of potential interference with activity that occurs in this Parliament House”.

The Kremlin, which has not yet finished building its new embassy complex, responded with fury, accusing Australia of “Russophobic hysteria”.

In a strange twist, Russia allegedly sent a diplomat to squat on the property to try to prevent the eviction. The man – believed to be a diplomat – has been living in a shed on the site, but cannot be arrested because of his diplomatic immunity.

Russia has also taken legal action, claiming that the legislation to revoke the lease was unconstitutional.

The saga, which has made global headlines, follows years of growing mistrust between Canberra and Moscow that long predated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ties between the two have spiralled since 2014, when Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over Ukraine by Russian-backed separatists, killing all 298 people aboard. The flight was carrying 38 Australian citizens and residents, prompting Canberra to join the Netherlands in pushing to hold Russia – and the separatists – responsible.

Memorably, former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott threatened to “shirtfront” – or aggressively confront – Mr Vladimir Putin over MH17 ahead of a visit by the Russian President to Australia for a meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 advanced economies.

But the relationship has only further deteriorated.

Earlier in 2023, it was reported that Russia was behind an elaborate espionage ring uncovered by Australia’s domestic spy agency, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO). According to a report in The Age newspaper, the ring involved Russian spies who posed as diplomats and planned to recruit local informants and use technology to steal data.

In February, ASIO chief Mike Burgess revealed that Australia had deported the spy network.