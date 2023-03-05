Robot ‘farmers’ in Australia help boost output and curb waste

SYDNEY - Farmers in Australia are turning to robots to help them pick, sow and irrigate crops in a major shift that is helping to address workforce shortages and improve environmental outcomes.

The use of robots has proven particularly valuable for picking fruit and vegetables in recent years as farmers have struggled to find enough pickers.

At a berry farm in the island state of Tasmania, growers have been using robots to pick strawberries and blueberries. The robot rolls on tracks between the rows of berries and has cameras that allow it to take photographs and determine if the berry is ready to be picked.

Farmers believe such robots can be more effective at identifying and picking ripe fruit without causing bruising or damage and can potentially work faster than human pickers and may be able to operate 24 hours a day.

Ms Eva Thilderkvist, who has been managing the berry-picking robots at the Burlington Berries farm in Tasmania, said the robots could give farmers “peace of mind” in cases where they could not find enough workers.

“They’re not a replacement for your workforce, it’s more of a supplement for your capacity on your farm,” she told ABC News in February.

“Obviously robots don’t get Covid, they don’t roll an ankle, they’re pretty reliable workers.”

Australia is one of the world’s major agricultural nations, producing about A$85 billion (S$77 billion) worth of farming products in 2022.

The country produces far more than it can consume, with more than 70 per cent of total produce sold overseas. Major exports include wheat, cattle, sheep, dairy, wine, wool, sugar and fruit.

The largest buyer is China, followed by a group of countries that includes Japan, New Zealand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, the United States, South Korea and Vietnam. The sector employs about 318,000 Australian residents.

Farmers in Australia often rely on an additional wave of about 35,000 temporary migrant workers to assist with picking, but the usual influx came to a sudden halt due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions.

Borders are now open again, but farmers are still struggling to find enough workers, due to global labour shortages and Australia’s current low levels of unemployment.

Experts believe that robots will be able to address labour concerns and increase Australia’s agricultural output while saving costs and ensuring that water and chemicals are used more efficiently.

An expert on robotics, Dr Sue Keay, chairman of Robotics Australia Group, a non-government advocacy organisation for robotics, told a farming conference in 2022 that she believes robots will “replace tasks, not jobs”.

“Automation will mean people can take on value-adding opportunities in their businesses and is a necessity in Australia where there is a shortage of labour,” she said.