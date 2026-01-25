Recovery of New Zealand landslide victims halted on safety concerns

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments



SYDNEY – New Zealand authorities suspended recovery efforts on Jan 25 for victims of a landslide that hit a busy campground on the country’s North Island.

Six people, including two teenagers, are presumed dead after heavy rains triggered the landslide on Jan 22 at Mount Maunganui on the island’s east coast, bringing down soil and rubble at the site in the city of Tauranga, crowded with families on summer holidays.

The authorities have been working to identify the victims after human remains were found at the site on Jan 24.

But a crack found at the site prompted recovery work to cease for the day on Jan 25, said police Superintendent Tim Anderson.

“As a result of that, we’ve had to pull all our staff out,” Mr Anderson told reporters at Mount Maunganui, adding, “We’ve had to do that for the safety of everyone concerned.”

He did not specify when work would resume, saying the authorities were taking it “day by day at the moment”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Jan 24 that it was “devastating to receive the news we have all been dreading,” after the rescue operation shifted to recovery.

“To the families who have lost loved ones – every New Zealander is grieving with you,” Mr Luxon posted on X.

The heavy rain this week unleashed another landslide in the neighbouring suburb of Papamoa, killing two. REUTERS