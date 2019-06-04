Rare snow falls in Queensland as cold snap hits Australia

SYDNEY (DPA) - The eastern Australian state of Queensland saw snow for the first time since 2015 as a cold front hit the country's east on Tuesday (June 4).

Authorities in Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) warned of "damaging" winds and surf brought by an intense cold front moving up Australia's eastern coast.

"An 130 km/h wind gust has already recorded at Ulladulla this morning with winds set to increase in the coming hours for eastern parts of Sydney," the Bureau of Metereology said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, roads in the border area between the two states were affected by snow and ice, NSW's Rural Fire Service said.

In Queensland the bureau also reported rare snow near the NSW border.

"Snow is rare in QLD but does happen from time to time, mostly near the border. The last significant snowfall was back in 2015," the bureau tweeted.

Meteorologist Lachlan Stone was quoted by the BBC as saying the snowfall was driven by colder air from the south.

Related Story Climate change fuelling wild weather in Australia: Report

June marks the beginning of winter in Australia.